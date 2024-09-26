DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 711.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 93,285 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,182,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,015,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $460.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

