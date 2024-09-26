DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 480,313 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,687 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 480,313 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up 23.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 640,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

