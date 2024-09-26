DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.