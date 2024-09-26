DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,673 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Entegris worth $125,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.