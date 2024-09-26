DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,556 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $54,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 118.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $158,369,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 47.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 271,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 91.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

