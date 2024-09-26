DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,167,681 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

