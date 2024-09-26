DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

