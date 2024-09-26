DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7,544.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $924.97 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $894.11 and a 200 day moving average of $840.86. The firm has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

