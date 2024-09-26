DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.36.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.