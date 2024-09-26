DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 126,126 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,781 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126,126 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $147,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,687 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,986. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.