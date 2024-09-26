Dumac Inc. Has $811,000 Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Dumac Inc. cut its position in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,635 shares during the quarter. LanzaTech Global makes up about 2.6% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNZA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,562 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

LanzaTech Global Profile

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

