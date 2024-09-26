Dundas Partners LLP Acquires 11,576 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.9% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 817,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,385,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

