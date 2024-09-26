Dundas Partners LLP Acquires 664 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $6,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $599.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.01 and its 200 day moving average is $581.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

