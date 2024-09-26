Dundas Partners LLP Has $17.81 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dundas Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $152.73 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

