Dundas Partners LLP Has $500,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,176,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 768.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $205.75 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

