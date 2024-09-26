Dundas Partners LLP Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDB stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

