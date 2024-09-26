Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 3,355 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRU opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,080 shares of company stock worth $2,141,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

