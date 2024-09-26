Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 385 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $317.16 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,941 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,863. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

