Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.23

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 81060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.844898 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.