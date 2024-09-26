Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.45. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 49,408 shares traded.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 183.68% and a negative net margin of 55.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.