DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $87.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

