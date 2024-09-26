Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 638,435 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.8 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

