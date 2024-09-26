Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 577,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,056,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 2.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.54% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 690.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,041,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CPT opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.