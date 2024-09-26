Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Structure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

