Duquesne Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.798 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

