Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $34.79 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,161 shares during the quarter. Daktronics comprises about 1.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Daktronics worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,508,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,482,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 305,597 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,793.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAKT stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

