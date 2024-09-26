Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $50.95 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,950,000. GE Vernova comprises 1.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of GE Vernova at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $257.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.