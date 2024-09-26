Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 375,977 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,977 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

NYSE ANET opened at $388.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,361 shares of company stock worth $29,349,123. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

