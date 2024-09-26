Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes $20.38 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,685 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $517.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,153. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

