Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

