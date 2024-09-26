Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$5.42. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 41,424 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.13.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.