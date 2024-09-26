Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239,065 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 0.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

