Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Issues Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
