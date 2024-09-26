e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 2.3% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.35 and last traded at $112.06. 770,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,761,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

