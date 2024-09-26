E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 159.8% in September

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. E.On has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

