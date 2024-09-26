Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.11 and a 200-day moving average of $345.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

