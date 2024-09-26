Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $485.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.59 and a 200 day moving average of $459.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

