Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

