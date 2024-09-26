Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.41.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

