Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGRX opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

