Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 123.1% in September

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ECCC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

