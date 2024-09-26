Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earlyworks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.