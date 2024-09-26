Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Earlyworks Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
About Earlyworks
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.