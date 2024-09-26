Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $91,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.