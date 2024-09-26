Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 589,109 shares during the quarter. Archrock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 8.59% of Archrock worth $271,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $15,958,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Archrock by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 686,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.