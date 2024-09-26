Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $97,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

