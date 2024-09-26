Earnest Partners LLC Has $237.30 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the quarter. Ryder System makes up 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $237,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:R opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

