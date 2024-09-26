Earnest Partners LLC Has $344.61 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,022 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.37% of FormFactor worth $344,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

