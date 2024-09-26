Earnest Partners LLC Has $441.51 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $441,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $162.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.