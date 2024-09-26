Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,578 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.49% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $182,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.