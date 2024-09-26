Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $290,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

NYSE DHI opened at $187.21 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

